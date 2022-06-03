Tegna Names John Treviño GM of Beaumont, Texas, Stations
By Jon Lafayette published
Broadcaster moves from NBCUniversal’s stations in Dallas
Tegna said it named John Treviño as president and general manager of its Beaumont, Texas, stations KBMT and KJAC, effective June 13.
Treviño had been with NBCUniversal Local in Dallas as president and general manager of Telemundo station KXTX and director of sales at NBC station KXAS.
Paul Bergen was GM for the stations from 2019 until earlier this year.
“John joins the Tegna family with more than 30 years of experience in the local broadcast industry,” Tegna VP of media operations Kristie Gonzales said. “John’s experience and leadership will help build on the work of our talented team in Beaumont and serve Southeast Texas with exceptional news, information and community engagement.”
Tegna has agreed to be acquired by Standard General.
The Tegna stations are part of the 12News Now network of five stations covering the Golden Triangle area of Southwest Texas.
Treviño’s brother, Ron Treviño, is an anchor at KHOU Houston, another Tegna station. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.