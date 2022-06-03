Tegna Names John Treviño GM of Beaumont, Texas, Stations

Tegna said it named John Treviño as president and general manager of its Beaumont, Texas, stations KBMT and KJAC, effective June 13.

Treviño had been with NBCUniversal Local in Dallas as president and general manager of Telemundo station KXTX and director of sales at NBC station KXAS.

Paul Bergen was GM for the stations from 2019 until earlier this year.

“John joins the Tegna family with more than 30 years of experience in the local broadcast industry,” Tegna VP of media operations Kristie Gonzales said. “John’s experience and leadership will help build on the work of our talented team in Beaumont and serve Southeast Texas with exceptional news, information and community engagement.”

Tegna has agreed to be acquired by Standard General.

The Tegna stations are part of the 12News Now network of five stations covering the Golden Triangle area of Southwest Texas.

Treviño’s brother, Ron Treviño, is an anchor at KHOU Houston, another Tegna station. ■