NewsGuild Calls on Biden To Help Block Tegna Deal

The NewsGuild-CWA is asking President Biden to urge the FCC to block the purchase of Tegna TV stations by investment fund Standard General and Apollo Global Management.

The guild, the nation's largest union representing journalists, told the President in an open letter circulated widely Thursday (June 2) that the deal "would kill journalism jobs, undermine local news and raise prices for American families."

NewsGuild-CWA has already asked the FCC to collect more data on the deal before making a decision on wether it is in the public interest.

In the meantime, it wants the President to give the commission some direction, though that by definition would have to be short of marching orders.

"Mr. President, you can do something to protect workers, journalists, local news, and hard-working families. Please urge the FCC to reject the Apollo/Standard General/Tegna deal," the guild said.

The FCC is an independent agency and is charged with making its public interest calls on mergers based on the facts before it. But there is plenty of precedent for Presidents making their feelings known, including President Barack Obama, who called on the FCC to adopt net neutrality rules based on a Title II classification of internet access, and President Trump, who called for regulating edge providers to prevent what he said was anti-conservative bias.

Tegna owns 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets. It also owns multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest and advanced-advertising company Premion. ■