Warner Bros. Discovery’s TCM Marks Warner Bros. Studio’s 100th Anniversary

Celebrating “the stuff that dreams are made of,” Warner Bros. Discovery’s TCM cable network will mark the 100th anniversary of the Warner Bros. studio with 30 days of special programming.

Beginning April 1, the channel will screen legendary films from every decade of the studio’s existence, including 10 films being shown for the first time since being restored. (Some of the films will also be available on the Classics Curated by TCM Hub on HBO Max.)

In addition to the films, the anniversary celebration will feature interstitials, documentaries, shorts and Looney Tunes cartoons.

“Warner Bros.’ history is TCM history. Where would this network be without films like Casablanca, The Maltese Falcon or A Star is Born? We are thrilled to be honoring the studio that has given us so many iconic films since 1923,” TCM general manager Pola Changnon said. “In addition to this wide swath of films, we are programming a tapestry of trailers, archival interviews and more that will further highlight the studio’s legacy, so much of which can’t be found anywhere but on TCM.”

Some of the restored and remastered films will be introduced by legendary filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Alexander Payne and Ethan Hawke. Titles include East of Eden, Rio Bravo, Land of the Pharaohs and The Strawberry Blonde. ■