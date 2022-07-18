Warner Bros. Discovery Signs HBO Programming Head Casey Bloys To New Deal

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that it signed HBO programming president Casey Bloys to a new five-year agreement.

Following the acquisition of HBO parent WarnerMedia by Discovery, the merged company is expected to go through a wave of personnel cuts as it looks to deliver on the $3 billion in cost reductions it has promised Wall Street. But Bloys was one WarnerMedia executive Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav needed to keep.

Bloys is a key to creating the kind of content at HBO and HBO Max that will attract and retain subscribers, a key to making WBD a player in the streaming market as it sorts out how it will offer brands including HBO, Discovery, CNN and Turner Sports directly to consumers.

Under Bloys, HBO and HBO Max received 108 Emmy nominations, topping Netflix, which got 105.

Bloys was named to his current position in 2016. He was named president of HBO series, late night and specials in 2016. Before that he was executive VP, responsible for comedy series, late night and specials.

He has overseen the production and development of series including Flight of The Conchords, Eastbound and Down, Veep, Girls, Ballers, Silicon Valley, Enlightened, Getting On, Insecure and Barry. Since overseeing the drama group, HBO has launched Westworld, Big Little Lies, The Deuce, My Brilliant Friend, Sharp Objects and a third installment of HBO’s hugely successful True Detective. Bloys has overseen the limited series Chernobyl as well as Euphoria, Succession and Watchmen.

Prior to HBO, he was director, development, for Wass-Stein Productions, from 2000 to 2004. He began his career as an assistant in the current and development departments of CBS.

On Friday WBD said it signed new agreements with longtime Zaslav lieutenant Bruce Campbell, now chief revenue and strategy officer, and chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels.

Campbell got a raise in his base salary to $2.5 million from $1.8 million annually. His target bonus was also boosted to 200% of salary from 150%. He also gets restricted stock units worth $2 million and is eligible for annual equity grants of $8.5 million.

Wiedenfels’s salary goes up to $2 million from $1.7 million a year and his target bonus rises to 175% of salary from 150%. He received a one-time restricted stock grant worth $2 million and will be eligible for annual stock grants worth $8 million. ■