Not THAT Bruce Campbell

As my colleague Anne Becker reported, Discovery chief David Zaslav just poached his old employer, tapping senior NBC Universal executive Bruce Campbell to be Discovery’s new digital media guy.

Campbell, of course, is no relation to former Discovery U.S. President Billy Campbell. But we also want to make clear that he is not to be confused with the other Bruce Campbell, the cult-movie actor who played the irrepressible Ash in Evil Dead, Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness.

Bruce Campbell the media executive, however, could turn out to be just as bad-ass as Bruce Campbell the campy action hero. As president of digital media, emerging networks and business development, the former might take a page out of the latter’s book by transforming his right hand into a chainsaw, brandishing a sawed-off shotgun and laying waste to all who stand in the way of new acquisitions and joint ventures in the digital space.

By Joel Topcik