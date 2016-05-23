Casey Bloys Named HBO Programming President

Casey Bloys has been named president of programming at HBO, days after it was confirmed that Michael Lombardo is departing the network after a 30-year stint. Bloys will report to Richard Plepler, HBO chairman and CEO, and will oversee all of HBO’s and Cinemax’s programming.

It’s been a dramatic rise for Bloys, who was named president, comedy and drama series, late night and specials earlier this year. Since 2013, he was executive VP, HBO programming, responsible for the network’s comedy series, late night and specials. Bloys joined HBO in 2004 as director, development, HBO Independent Productions (HIP), and was promoted to VP, HIP, in 2005.

In 2006, he was named VP, HBO Entertainment.

“We are very fortunate that Casey will assume the role of president, HBO Programming. He has the deepest respect and admiration of our colleagues inside the company as well as throughout the creative community,” said Plepler.

Plepler also saluted Lombardo for his distinguished three decades at HBO. “It goes without saying that Mike’s contributions over these many years, most especially in the last nine as president of programming, have been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Plepler. “I believe it’s fair to say that his brilliant work will stand the test of time and his tenure will be recognized as second to none.”

Lombardo’s projects include Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones, Girls and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, among many other culturally significant shows.