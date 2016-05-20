Michael Lombardo Departing HBO

Michael Lombardo, HBO programming president, is departing the premium network after a 33-year run.

After a brilliant run of hits earlier in Lombardo’s career, HBO could use a few. Vinyl has failed to catch on after considerable initial buzz. The second season of True Detective was panned by critics and viewers alike. Game of Thrones is a monster, but is on the back end of its run.

HBO has signed up cultural tastemakers Jon Stewart and Bill Simmons, but lacks a clear scripted hit successor to Game of Thrones.

Lombardo has held the president of programming title since 2007.

HBO confirmed Lombardo's departure.

Variety was first to report the news, saying the decision was believed to be Lombardo's.