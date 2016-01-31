Trending

HBO Ups Bloys, Ellenberg Exits Drama Post

HBO has upped Casey Bloys to president of series, late-night and specials, while drama series chief Michael Ellenberg is stepping down from his executive role.

Bloys, who was previously head of comedy, has overseen the production of a string of successful comedies at the premium cabler, including Veep, Girls and Silicon Valley

Ellenberg, whose departure has been rumored for some weeks, will transition to producing for the network.