HBO Ups Bloys, Ellenberg Exits Drama Post
HBO has upped Casey Bloys to president of series, late-night and specials, while drama series chief Michael Ellenberg is stepping down from his executive role.
Bloys, who was previously head of comedy, has overseen the production of a string of successful comedies at the premium cabler, including Veep, Girls and Silicon Valley.
Ellenberg, whose departure has been rumored for some weeks, will transition to producing for the network.
