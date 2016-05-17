HBO Slots ‘Looking’ Movie for July 23

HBO will debut Looking: The Movie, a 90-minute film wrapping up the HBO series, July 23. The film ties up the story of three friends in San Francisco who explore the options available to a new generation of gay men. It’s written by Andrew Haigh and Michael Lannan and directed by Haigh, while the executive producers are Lannan and Sarah Condon.

In the movie, Patrick, played by Jonathan Groff, returns to the city for the first time in almost a year to celebrate a momentous event with his old friends. In the process, he faces the unresolved relationships he left behind.

Looking ran for two seasons on HBO.