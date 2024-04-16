Warner Bros. Discovery Names David Porter Head of Ad Research

Warner Bros. Discovery said it named David Porter head of ad sales research, data and insights.

Porter most recently had been CEO of Canoe Ventures . In his new job, Porter will oversee the ad sales research and data functions and the execution of alternative currency, cross platform measurement and streaming engagement strategies,

Porter reports to Jon Steinlauf, WBD Chief of US Advertising Sales, and replaces Andrea Zapata, who left the company last year,

"As we head into Upfront season, I could not be more thrilled to welcome David to the team. We take a data-driven approach to develop impactful partnership opportunities across the portfolio, and David’s work is essential to that offering,” said Steinlauf. “David has invaluable experience that will play a key role in continuing to deliver best-in-class client services and consumer experiences,"

Prior to Canoe, Porter was VP, Ad Innovation and Programmatic Solutions at Turner. Additionally, Porter led teams at AOL, as Global Video Monetization Lead, and Microsoft as Global Sales Strategy Lead for Video. Porter has also held Digital Sales leadership roles at Cox Communications and AT&T.

"I am excited to be starting this new role at Warner Bros. Discovery, working with colleagues and familiar faces who have been there with me through the growth of advanced advertising in the media industry,” said Porter. “The timing could not be better as ​the Upfront approaches, and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work with the team.”