Canoe CEO Joel Hassell Retiring at End of January

Canoe Ventures said that CEO Joel Hassell will retire at the end of January.

The tech company, owned by Charter Communications, Comcast and Cox, said David Porter, currently senior VP and general manager of addressable advertising at Canoe, will become interim general manager running the company effective December 12.

Hassell has been with Canoe since 2010, serving as CEO for 10 years.

David Porter (Image credit: Canoe Venture)

"Joel was instrumental in guiding Canoe's growth and significant transformation during his tenure as CEO," said David Kline, executive VP at Charter and president of Spectrum Reach on behalf of Canoe's ownership group. "His industry knowledge and focused leadership over the past decade has helped define Canoe as a leader in the industry. We are grateful for his leadership and many contributions, and wish Joel the best of luck in his retirement."

Porter has been with the company since 2020. Before that he was with Warner Media, Microsoft and Cox.

"David is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of leadership, strategy and innovation and he has earned the respect of his colleagues, industry partners and Canoe's ownership group," said Gina Mingioni, senior VP of strategy and operations at Comcast Advertising. "We have confidence in his ability to lead Canoe through this transitionary period to ensure the company's uninterrupted growth and success."

Canoe enables addressable TV advertising across linear, VOD and streaming video platforms, providing dynamic ad insertion into video services. It has more than 100 TV networks as clients.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve as CEO of Canoe Ventures for the past 10 years, and to have been part of this company for more than 12 years," said Hassell. "I am proud of what we have accomplished over the years, helping to grow and scale addressable TV advertising. I have been in this industry for more than 30 years; I believe now is the right time to pass the torch to a new leader to take Canoe into the next phase of innovation. David is an experienced and valued leader, and I look forward to working closely with him over the next few months to ensure the business is positioned for long-term success." ■