Ad Sales Research Head Andrea Zapata is Leaving Warner Bros. Discovery

Andrea Zapata, Warner Bros. Discovery’s executive VP, ad sales research, measurements and insights, will be leaving the company at year end to take a post with T-Mobile, Broadcasting+Cable has confirmed.

At Warner Bros. Discovery, Zapata spearheaded the effort to use new currencies from measurement companies including VideoAmp and Comscore for advertising sales.

The move follows the departure of Kelly Abcarian from NBCUniversal, where she had been executive VP, measurement & impact and led the charge to improve TV measurement. She left after NBCU ad sales chairman Linda Yaccarino went to Twitter as CEO. Since then, there have been questions about NBCU’s commitment to finding alternatives to Nielsen.

Warner Bros. Discovery has made a job opening post, indicating it is looking to fill Zapata's post. A Warner Bros. Discovery insider said the company is still committed to using currencies based on big data, like VideoAmp.

At T-Mobile, Zapata will be joining up with former Vevo colleague Kevin McGurn, now the mobile phone company’s VP, head of sales, marketing and distribution for T-Mobile Advertising Solutions.

Zapata and McGurn will be working for JP Colaco, former ad sales head for WarnerMedia. Zapata, McGurn and Colaco all worked for Hulu back in the day.