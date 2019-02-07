Walmart Signs Up to Make NewFront Pitch

Walmart will be joining the likes of YouTube and Hulu at this year’s Digital Content NewFronts.

The NewFronts—where digital video companies pitch their goods to advertisers—will take place the week of April 29 in New York City.

Co-founders Google’s YouTube, Hulu, Verizon Media and Digitas, will be joined by BBC News, Condé Nast, Disney Advertising Sales, Ellen Digital Network, Meredith Corp., The New York Times, Studio71, Twitter, Viacom and Vice, as well as Vudu, Walmart’s video venture.

Vudu also participated in last year’s West Coast edition of the NewFronts.

The NewFronts are overseen by the IAB.

“Video is accelerating toward its own golden age,” said Anna Bager, executive VP, Industry Initiatives at the IAB. “OTT heavyweights are increasingly up for prestigious awards, like Emmys; more and more viewers are gravitating to digital video content across all of their screens; and there’s been continual growth in the number of digital video producers and providers. At this year’s marketplace, advertisers will be taking advantage of an unprecedented opportunity to grow their businesses through this new mass media, which has the power to captivate hard-to-reach audiences.”