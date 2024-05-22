‘Walker’ Finished at The CW

The CW drama Walker will not see a fifth season on the network. Inspired by the ‘90s crime drama Walker, Texas Ranger, the show premiered in 2021. Jared Padalecki plays Cordell Walker, a widower who returns home to Austin, Texas, after being undercover for nearly a year, and resumes his role as father.

“We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons,” the network said in a statement. “We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network.”

Padalecki played Sam Winchester on The CW hit Supernatural.

Anna Fricke is showrunner and executive producer. Besides Fricke and Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Steve Robin and Russel Friend also executive produce the show.

Spinoff Walker: Independence went for one season.