CW Drama ‘Supernatural’ to End Next Season

The CW fantasy drama Supernatural will end after its 15th season. Eric Kripke created the show, about the ghost-hunting Winchester brothers, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

Misha Collins is also in the cast.

Ackles shared the news on Instagram, quoting Kripke. “In a show about family, it is amazing--it is the pride of his life that it became family,” he said.

Season 14 began in October. The show surpassed its 300th episode in February, in its 14th season.

Season 15 will have 20 episodes.

The show launched on The WB in 2005. When it wraps it will have 327 episodes.

CW president Mark Pedowitz discussed Supernatural at TCA in January. “If I could find a way that it stays the whole time on and it still holds up and the studio can still figure out how to do it, we’re all in.”

Kripke said on Twitter, from @TherealKripke, “#SPNFamily please remember: shows end. But family is forever. That never changes & that's what you've created here. All my love & thanks to the cast & crew & most of all you, the family.”