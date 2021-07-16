WABC New York Premieres Docuseries 'Heartbreak Hotel: Flight 800, 25 Years Later'

WABC New York premieres the three-part docuseries Heartbreak Hotel: Flight 800, 25 Years Later, marking the 25th anniversary of the TWA flight that exploded minutes after takeoff in New York, Friday, July 16. The series can be streamed on the ABC7 New York app and on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

The series is named for the Ramada Plaza JFK Hotel in Queens, New York, which became the home base for families of the 230 people who were killed in the plane crash.

ABC7 reporter Josh Einiger returns to the abandoned hotel with relatives of people killed that day. He speaks with Joe Lychner, who lost his wife and two daughters, and Heidi Snow Cinader, whose fiancé was on board and later channeled her grief into helping others by founding AirCraft Casualty Emotional Support Services (ACCESS).

Flight 800 took off from John F. Kennedy Airport in 1996 and was headed to Paris before the explosion.

