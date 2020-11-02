VUit to Stream eSport Themed Election Night

VUit, the streaming service featuring programming from hundreds of local TV stations, said it is planning to air a special that combines eSports stars with election night returns.

(Image credit: VUit)

VUit eSports--Decision 2020 will start Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET and run all evening. It will be hosted by well-known gamers including Reaper, Geeb and Gamer Mom, and offer real time data and information from every state, non-biased commentary and behind the scenes activity.

Election night broadcasts--both national and local--tend to skew older and VUit said its programming is designed to be more fun for a younger demographic.

VUit said its eSports channel is no No. 2 on the OTT services curated channel lineup.

Launched by Syncbak and backed by Gray Television, VUit offers ad-supported streams from local stations and original programming. It expects to stream more than 3 million hours of live programming annually.