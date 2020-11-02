Vudu to Launch On New Xbox Series X, Series S

Vudu, the transactional on-demand streaming service acquired by Comcast’s Fandango unit, will launch on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S starting Nov. 10.

Viewers will be able to watch more than a thousands 4K movies and TV shows on Vudu, enhanced by the new Xbox’ enhanced dynamic range, fuller colors, and 3D spatial sound with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

“At Xbox, our goal is to make the transition from playing games and streaming media on Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S as seamless as possible, so that you’re not missing out on the content you love when you jump into the next generation of gaming, said Xbox wire editor in chief Will Tuttle in a blog post.

“With our new consoles, immerse yourself with fuller colors, enhanced dynamic range, and spatial sound just as the filmmakers and creators intended on Xbox Series X|S with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which are supported on apps like Netflix, Disney Plus and Vudu,” Tuttle said. “Together, these advanced audiovisual technologies will take your favorite entertainment to new heights through ultravivid picture quality – incredible brightness, contrast, color, and detail – alongside immersive moving audio that will transport you to new worlds.”

Other streaming apps including Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, Now TV and Sky Ticket, now available on Xbox One will also be available on the new consoles.

Vudu, acquired from Walmart in July, delivers over 150,000 new release and premium event movies, catalog films and next-day TV shows as soon as they launch on digital, many of which are unavailable on subscription services.