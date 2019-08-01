Voltaggio Promoted in Discovery Ad Sales Unit

Discovery promoted Robert Voltaggio to executive VP, ad sales revenue and planning, effective immediately.

Voltaggio, who had been group senior VP, will continue to lead the development and implementation of sales strategies, yield optimization and sales operations for Discovery’s TV networks and digital properties.

He also will continue to help lead upfront and scatter negotiations and manage Discovery’s pricing and planning organization.

“Bobby has been a dedicated member of Discovery’s Ad Sales leadership team since he joined the organization nearly 15 years ago,” said Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. ad sales officer at Discovery. “He has consistently showcased his unparalleled pricing and planning acumen throughout his tenure, most notably following this past Upfront season where we successfully demonstrated to clients and agency partners the breadth and value of the newly expanded Discovery portfolio. His promotion is well earned and much deserved.”

Votaggio reports to Steinlauf.

Voltaggio joined Discovery in 2005. Before that he was with AMC and WE tv and also held posts at ABC Family Networks.