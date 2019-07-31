Discovery Gives Shark Week TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through July 28).

On the strength of 220.6 million TV ad impressions, Discovery’s Shark Week is the most-promoted programming in our ranking; the network also snags third place for Serengeti.

Reality TV actually dominates our entire chart, with HGTV hyping two shows — Flip or Flop in second and Hidden Potential in fifth — and Food Network trying to work up our appetite for BBQ Brawl: Flay vs. Symon in fourth.

Notably, Hidden Potential earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (144) in our ranking, getting 44% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).