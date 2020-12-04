Vizio Unwraps SmartCast Holiday Programming Hub

Smart TV set maker Vizo is adding a holiday hub to its SmartCast streaming platform, where viewers can find more than 200 hours of seasonal TV episodes, movies and music.

The Unwrap the Magic of SmartCast promotion includes 12 days of special offers and discounts on video-on-demand movie favorites.

“We are pleased to offer Vizio SmartCast consumers the ultimate holiday destination with hundreds of hours of holiday movies and programming to celebrate the season,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development for Vizio. “With our abundant holiday content offering free channels, premium apps, and discounted holiday titles, together with our seasonal discounts on our award winning TVs and sound bars, Vizio continues to deliver a best-in-class entertainment experience for people of all ages.”

The holiday hub can be found on the SmartCast home screen and includes a combination of premium content and free channel options.

For its 12 Days of Movie Deals, Vizio has teamed up with Row8 and Redbox to offer special prices on films including Elf, A Christmas Story, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Arthur Christmas.

The hub features holiday playlists with content from Pandora, Vevo, iHeartRadio, Stingray Music, Tidal, YouTube, Loop TV and Circle.

The package includes holiday cooking shows, including Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course on Tubi and From the Test Kitchen from Bon Appetit.

Vizio is also guiding viewers toward new holiday original programs such as The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+, Hulu’s Happiest Season and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical on NBC.

There are holiday themed channels, such as Ion Plus, Toon Goggles and The Design Network.

Last but not least is the Stingray Fireplace channel, featuring a wood burning hearth.