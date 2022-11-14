Vizio To Add Remote Control Buttons For Crackle, Redbox

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment announced an expanded deal with Vizio which will add buttons to its remote controls that will take viewers directly to the Redbox and Crackle ad-supported video-on-demand services.

The new remotes will be included with Vizio smart TV sold in the second half of 2023.

“As one of the first to launch the Chicken Soup for the Soul app , and Crackle FAST channels in our free streaming service, WatchFree Plus, we are pleased to offer new Vizio customers direct access to the Crackle and Redbox streaming services from the Vizio remote,” said Seta Goldstein, director of content & technology partnerships at Vizio . “Our expanded relationship with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment makes it easy for Vizo users to discover Crackle and Redbox programming — at the touch of a button.”

Chicken Soup announced a similar deal bringing a Crackle button to remotes sold with Hisense sets .

“We’re excited to expand our footprint with Vizo and allow customers instant access to our vast libraries across Redbox and Crackle,” said Adam Mosam, chief digital officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “This comes at an optimal time as we grow our AVOD and FAST offering in the coming year.” ■