Vizio Smartcast Adds Free Spanish-Language Channels

Smart TV maker Vizio said it launched 10 new free channels of Spanish-language programming to its SmartCast streaming platform.

Vizio also launched the Vix app on SmartCast, which is one of the top downloads on Android devices in Mexico.

“From multicultural original productions to popular shows dubbed in Spanish, today Vizio is making thousands of hours of Spanish-driven content available to all SmartCast users,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development for Vizio. “We’re thrilled to offer a 24/7 line-up of some of the best entertainment and programming options designed specifically for Spanish-speaking audiences.”

The new channels include Pongalo NovelaClub, Moviemex, Sony Canal Novelas, Sony Canal Comedias, Sony Canal Competencias, Top Cine HD, Tu Cine HD, Cine Real HD, Flash HD, MMC HD and Cine Sureno HD.

“The launch of the Vix app on Vizio’s SmartCast platform builds upon the successful launch earlier this year of Vix’s linear channels on Vizio’s WatchFree,” said Richard Hull, head of streaming platforms & chief strategy officer at Vix. “Having just surpassed 20,000 hours of content in our offering, we’re excited to be able to launch this additional partnership for our audiences.”

The new channels can be found in the Vizio Free Channels section of the SmartCast home screen.