Vizio Says CTV Campaigns Can Target Local Audiences
Awareness and recall rose in utility’s service area
Vizio Ads says its connected TV campaigns can help local advertisers connect with viewers in their service areas.
In a case study, Vizio showed how a utility company was able to build awareness among a very specific audience within its service footprint.
The campaign used CTV video and Vizio’s digital Household Connect. Vizio Found that the campaign drove awareness among homeowners and residents, with aided awareness up 6.8 percentage points and ad recall up 6.9 percentage points.
When residents saw the campaign at least five times, consideration to use the utility companies rose 11 points.
