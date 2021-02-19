Vizio Ads Launches Product That Controls Frequency

Vizio Ads introduced Universal Frequency Control, a product that limited the number of time a viewer sees the same spot when an advertiser buys commercial inventory through the smart-TV set maker’s platform.

High levels of frequency and repetition for commercial--which tends to turn viewers off--has been one of the complaints about the vast growing connected TV ad market.

“With this new frequency control offering, brands can use deterministic information to control linear and CTV advertising experiences at the device level,” said Travis Hockersmith, VP, platform business at Vizio. “This solves a major problem marketers face when diversifying and managing their reach to TV audiences. Most importantly it will make a much better experience for viewers at home, which is our primary focus.”

Vizio said that Universal Frequency Control uses data from Vizio’s Inscape data business to measure the number of times an ad is exposed on each TV in a household, whether the viewers is watching traditional linear TV, video on demand or streaming. Vizio lets clients update and optimize campaigns frequently and can limit the number of times the same ad is serviced to the same household.

Vizio launched its ads business in December 2019.