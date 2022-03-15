Vizio Launches Next Wave Of Data-Based Features Channels
By Jon Lafayette published
Genres include romantic comedies and award-winning films
Vizio said it has launched another set of Features channels as part of its WatchFRee Plus free streaming service.
The thematic Features channels are created and curated based on data from Inscape, Vizio’s data unit, and are among the most-watched of the 250 WatchFree Plus channels.
Vizio also controls 100% of the ad inventory for the Features Channels
The new Features channels include Kick Back, made up of action and adventure content; Love Always with romantic comedies; and Cinema Selects, screening award-nominated and winning films during award season.
“Vizio Features deliver more of what our audiences love - across genres,” said Steve DeMain, VP Engagement at Vizio. “And because we focus on content that viewers want, each channel represents an opportunity for advertisers to connect with these audiences in a highly engaged environment and for content partners to generate new revenue opportunities with Vizio.”
Vizio originally introduced Features with 11 channels. The channels spanned genres including food and travel, true crime and investigation hip hop and sci-fi.■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
