Vizio Launches Next Wave Of Data-Based Features Channels

Vizio said it has launched another set of Features channels as part of its WatchFRee Plus free streaming service.

(Image credit: Vizio)

The thematic Features channels are created and curated based on data from Inscape, Vizio’s data unit, and are among the most-watched of the 250 WatchFree Plus channels.

Vizio also controls 100% of the ad inventory for the Features Channels

The new Features channels include Kick Back, made up of action and adventure content; Love Always with romantic comedies; and Cinema Selects, screening award-nominated and winning films during award season.

“Vizio Features deliver more of what our audiences love - across genres,” said Steve DeMain, VP Engagement at Vizio. “And because we focus on content that viewers want, each channel represents an opportunity for advertisers to connect with these audiences in a highly engaged environment and for content partners to generate new revenue opportunities with Vizio.”

Vizio originally introduced Features with 11 channels. The channels spanned genres including food and travel, true crime and investigation hip hop and sci-fi.■