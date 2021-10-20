Vizio Adds Bingeable Content Based on Viewership Data

Vizio said it has expanded its Vizio Features offering, which provides viewers with free, ad-supported channels that are curated based on the first-party data from its smart TV sets.

Vizio Features, introduced during Vizio’s upfront presentation in April, is part of the WatchFree Plus service on the Vizio SmartCast operating system.

The first two curated channels, Fork & Flight--programming about home and food-- and Investigation--about real crime and the unknown--drew viewers to Vizio, with Fork & Flight attracting five times the audience of any other channel in the home and food category, while Investigation has become one of the top three channels on WatchFree Plus.

Based on the results so far, Vizio is adding four more channels. Gamer Nation, featuring gaming and anime, and Mission, with sci-fi movies. Coming soon is a network from Polaris, featuring stories created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

Vizio plans to create more channels in the coming months in categories such as do-it-yourself, holidays, live concerts and nature.

“Features is a good business model for Vizio because it solves problems for viewers, advertisers and content partners alike,” said Steve DeMain, VP engagement at Vizio. “Our Features programming strategy delivers more of what our viewers love across multiple genres. And by developing these passionate audiences, we are not only building great sponsorship opportunities for brands, but we are also helping our content partners generate new revenue with Vizio.”

Vizio said Features provides Vizio Ads customers with expanded advertising opportunities and branded content solutions. Brands including Microsoft, Grey Goose, Freshworks, and Cracker Barrel have already advertised on Features channels.

“Vizio’s Features option is a win-win-win for everyone navigating CTV advertising investments,” said Freshworks CMO Stacey Epstein. “Viewers get access to programming customized to their tastes, and brands get a new and innovative advertising format to reach them. We couldn’t wait to jump at the chance to participate.”