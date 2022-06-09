Vizio Launches ‘@Home With Tori,’ Sponsored by Mattel, Hilton, Party City

Vizio said that the original 10-part series @Home with Tori starring Tori Spelling launched Thursday exclusively on its WatchFree Plus streaming services.

The series features branded content integrations from sponsors including Mattel, Hilton and Party City. Other sponsorship opportunities include co-branded home screen promotions and episodic title sponsorships.

This new Vizio Features offering brings viewers into the home life of Spelling as she navigates all the joys and challenges of being a mother of five, a producer, an actor and a celebrity. The 30-minute episodes will feature celebrity guests and other surprises, Vizio said.

In collaboration with Vizio, @Home with Tori is the first original production from MyTime Movie Network, a female-focused network of channels that’s available in 19 countries and 6 languages. It is produced by Jacob Nasser, who most recently produced Second Chance at Love for Hallmark Channel and Twice Bitten for BET Plus.

Known for her iconic role in the hit series, 90210, Spelling co-hosts Messyness on MTV and the 90210MG podcast on iHeart Radio with Jennie Garth. She was the co-creator and executive producer for the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot BH90210 on Fox and appeared in the scripted BET Plus series Bigger.

“I love what we’ve created for Vizio audiences with @Home with Tori, and I can’t wait to welcome them into my home for a peek into the fun, chaotic and memorable experiences with my family and friends,” Spelling said. “This season promises to be full of flavor and flair that will add a little spice to your everyday life.”

WatchFree Plus features more than 250 premium channels and 5,000 on-demand movies and shows in 13 content genres, from news, movies and sports to kids and family, music and reality. ■