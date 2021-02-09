Vizio Adds Fox Apps to SmartCast Platform

Vizio said that Fox. Corp.’s Fox Now and Fox Nation apps are available on the Vizio SmartCast platform.

“We take great pride in providing our customers with access to a wide variety of programming that is easy to search and discover across a wealth of categories like lifestyle, entertainment, sports and news. We are thrilled to welcome the Fox Now and Fox Nation streaming apps to SmartCast. With a vast array of content to tune into, there is something for everyone,” said Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development for Vizio.

Fox Now offers live and on-demand episodes of Fox shows, Fox Sports and news from Fox’s TV stations and cable networks. The app is free, with addition programming available to pay-TV subscribers.

“We are pleased that millions of Vizio SmartCast users can now enjoy live and on-demand access to thousands of hours of programming available on Fox Now and Fox Nation. From The Masked Singer, the number one show on television, to news impacting their communities and the nation, to the biggest sports on television, these apps have something to engage and entertain every viewer,” said BJ Elias, executive VP, Distribution Advanced Services, Fox Corp.