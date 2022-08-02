Viz Media Picks Whip Media To Track VOD Performance
By Jon Lafayette published
Data will provide real-time insights on consumer engagement with content
Viz Media, a producer of manga and distributor of anime, said it selected Whip Media to provide real-time performance data on Viz Media’s digital on-demand content.
Viz Media has been expanding the volume of films it produces and the content it licenses, as well as the number of distributors it works with. Whip Media is able to consolidate and centralize data from Viz Media’s global distributors and automate accounting to manage and recognize revenue.
“Our partnership with Whip Media enables us to integrate our performance tracking in real-time and deepen our understanding of how our content engages with viewers across multiple platforms. We look forward to getting that data from Whip Media,” said JP Villanueva, senior director, digital distribution at Viz Media.
Also: Whip Media Software Tracks Subscription Revenue for Streaming Apps
In addition to Viz Media, Whip Media currently manages performance tracking and revenue management for more than 60% of VOD and EST transactions annually for the largest film studios and distributors across more than 1,100 global platforms.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Viz Media to unlock the power of their data. Global demand for anime is increasing and Viz recognized that improved analytics would help them drive even more revenue for their leading TV series and movies from their TVOD/EST, AVOD and SVOD partners,” said Ben Widger, account executive at Whip Media. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.