Viz Media Picks Whip Media To Track VOD Performance

Viz Media, a producer of manga and distributor of anime, said it selected Whip Media to provide real-time performance data on Viz Media’s digital on-demand content.

Viz Media has been expanding the volume of films it produces and the content it licenses, as well as the number of distributors it works with. Whip Media is able to consolidate and centralize data from Viz Media’s global distributors and automate accounting to manage and recognize revenue.

“Our partnership with Whip Media enables us to integrate our performance tracking in real-time and deepen our understanding of how our content engages with viewers across multiple platforms. We look forward to getting that data from Whip Media,” said JP Villanueva, senior director, digital distribution at Viz Media.

In addition to Viz Media, Whip Media currently manages performance tracking and revenue management for more than 60% of VOD and EST transactions annually for the largest film studios and distributors across more than 1,100 global platforms.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Viz Media to unlock the power of their data. Global demand for anime is increasing and Viz recognized that improved analytics would help them drive even more revenue for their leading TV series and movies from their TVOD/EST, AVOD and SVOD partners,” said Ben Widger, account executive at Whip Media. ■