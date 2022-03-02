Whip Media Software Tracks Subscription Revenue for Streaming Apps

Whip Media introduced software for streaming services that automates tracking the performance and revenue generated by their subscription apps.

Whip Media said reports from app stores come in different formats making them difficult for studios and distributor to manage them. Manually processing deferred revenue from annual subscription or voucher redemptions can also be time consuming and error prone.

The company said its new product consolidates and centralizes performance data across global platforms and automates accounting to process revenues.

Whip Media said its system offers real time reporting and scales in order to handle subscription growth.

“For streamers struggling to keep pace with the high-volume of reporting from direct and partner app subscriptions, Whip Media can automate these time-consuming manual processes while also improving reporting and control,” said Michael Sid, chief strategy officer at Whip Media. “Whip Media currently manages performance tracking and revenue management for more than 60% of VOD and EST transactions annually for the largest film studios and distributors across 1,100+ global platforms -- this is a natural extension of our business.” ■