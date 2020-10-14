Viewers Streaming More User Generated Content, Bingeing

Weekly online video consumption in the U.S. has risen to 9 hours and 18 minutes this year, up from 8 hours and 33 hours last year, according to a new survey by Limelight Networks.

In its State of Online Video 2020 report, Limelight Networks found that the average American binge-watches streaming content for 2 and 54 minutes per week, with 40% spending more than three hours bingeing on shows, with 6% saying they watch more than seven hours at a sitting.

In order to have content to binge, 45% of American have subscribed to a new streaming services in the last six months, Limelight Networks said.

Limelight Network also noted a rise in the amount of time spent on user generated content, which is the third most popular content type with Americans watching themselves, their kids and their pets for 3 hours and 42 minute per week.

By comparison, viewers spend 5 hours and 48 minutes watching TV shows online and 4 hours and 32 minutes watching movies.

YouTube is the top platform for user generated content, with 50% of those surveyed using it, followed by 22% for Facebook. TikTok was preferred by 13% of viewers 18 to 25 years old, but just 8% overall.

The survey was conducted August 1-12 with 500 responses from consumer panels in each of 10 countries: France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S.