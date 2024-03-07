Viewers Say They Can Be Swayed by Political Ads

Viewers are twice as receptive to political advertising when they’re watching the media they use most, compared to other channels, a survey by ad-tech firm LoopMe found.

A survey found that television, social media, YouTube, streaming services and mobile games were the media channels used most by respondents. TV was named by just 21% of respondents, illustrating a shift in media consumption, political advertisers should note.

LoopMe said that among those media, only social media users were below average in their willingness to be convinced.

Most Americans (62%) said they were willing to consider opposing opinions in political ads. Social media and YouTube users were the least receptive, while web surfers and listeners to podcasts and radio were most receptive (75% and 73%, respectively).

Repetitive political advertising can backfire, with 37% of those surveyed indicating that seeing the same political ad too many times can create negative sentiment. LoopMe’s data showed that high frequency was upwards of 3x as likely to result in a more negative opinion of a message, especially among older voters.

“In this important election year, understanding the shifting patterns of media consumption is critical in order to properly allocate political advertising budgets for efficient reach across all demographics,” said Robin Porter, head of political at LoopMe.

“Our new data shows that campaign effectiveness can be improved significantly by engaging with voters on the channels they use most,” Porter said. “Audiences that spend more time in digital environments shared that they are most receptive to political ads in digital platforms such as streaming and social media. The study also revealed that older respondents are more likely to supplement TV viewership with mobile gaming with receptivity in both.”

The survey polled 6,262 U.S. consumers between December 18 and December 27, 2023, on their mobile devices using PurchaseLoop Audiences, LoopMe’s AI-based polling technology.