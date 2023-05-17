VideoAmp To Measure Reach And Frequency For YouTube

VideoAmp announced that it is able to measure audience reach and frequency for YouTube across connected TV, desktop and mobile devices.

VideoAmp said its new capability integrates YouTube into VideoAmp’s cross-platform measurement systems, enabling advertisers to measure their YouTube advertising and optimize campaigns.

YouTube used to rely on its own data to measure it

s advertising, but as it has attracted more money from television advertisers, it has engaged with third party measurement companies, notably Nielsen .

iSpot.TV, which like VideoAmp, is offering an alternative to Nielsen, also announced that it was measuring YouTube and YouTube TV campaigns ahead of YouTube’s Brandcast presentation to advertisers on Wednesday of Upfront Week.

“We are excited to launch integration with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners, empowering advertisers to unlock the full potential of their media investments across YouTube, television, and digital platforms,” said Michael Parkes, President of VideoAmp. “Through this integration, we offer reach and frequency measurement insights to help advertisers deliver maximum value from their media spend across their largest media partners.”