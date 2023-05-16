iSpot Is Working With Google To Measure YouTube, YouTube TV

TV measurement company iSpot.TV said it reached a deal with Google to measure the incremental reach of campaigns running on YouTube and YouTube TV.

iSpot data is being integrated into Google’s Ad Data Hub for Measurement Partners, which will enable customers to better determine the value of YouTube as part of their investment in media campaigns.

The deal is important as YouTube, which owns the largest share of connected-TV viewing, looks to compete with traditional TV companies for advertising dollars.

“YouTube and YouTube TV are a significant part of the ad-supported landscape and provide advertisers substantial audience reach, ranging from people who are unreachable on linear TV to those with much overlap with other platforms and publishers,” iSpot CEO Sean Muller said. “Unified Measurement integration will give brands the power to know the difference and invest with confidence across the TV and streaming landscape.”

iSpot had run a pilot program with 11 advertisers. Starting July 5, all iSpot customers will be able to access the new cross-platform features. They will be able to evaluate total ad impressions and deduplicated audiences, as well as co-viewing.

iSpot said it continues to develop more granular audience demographic breakdowns for YouTube and YouTube TV viewership for linear TV, connected TV, computer and mobile.