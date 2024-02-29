VideoAmp Launches VALID To Push Advanced Currency Adoption

VideoAmp, one of the media measurement companies looking to challenge Nielsen, introduce VALID, its system that uses advanced currencies to help advertisers more precisely target audience.

VALID stands for VideoAmp Linked Identity & Data. It combines VideoAmp’sTV viewership data, which is based on big data from set-top boxes and smart TVs in 39 million households, with a commingled identity graph and patented clean room technology, which allows the data to be securely shared with clients.

The new product emerges two months after VideoAmp’s CEO Ross McCray stepped down and the company disclosed laying off 20% of its staff.

“In today’s advertising landscape, where the demise of cookies, the shift to on-demand streaming, and privacy regulations create challenges, VALID enables deduplicated cross-platform measurement in a secure way,” said Josh Hudgins, Chief Product Officer at VideoAmp. “The VALID identity graph, coupled with our clean room technology, connect disparate online and offline datasets giving advertisers a full picture of how their campaigns drive outcomes in the real world.”

According to a video produced by the company, $130 billion worth of advertising spending is wasted because of inaccurate targeting.

A number of major media companies are working with VideoAmp and using its advanced currencies for selling advertising. Instead of being based on broad demographics, such as age and sex, advanced demographics target and measure car buyers, outdoor enthusiasts, sports fans and other groups likely to buy a product.

“We are thrilled to work with VideoAmp for Advanced Currency and Measurement, bringing further attention to the need for accurate representation of Hispanic audiences,” said Brian Lin, senior VP of product management at TelevisaUnivision. “We are focused on helping advertisers reach more of the right people at the right frequency across screens, and we’re excited to work with VideoAmp to bring this vision to life in 2024 and beyond.”