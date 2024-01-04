VideoAmp Lays Off 20% of Staff, Hires Peter Liguori to Replace Founder and CEO Ross McCray

VideoAmp founder and CEO Ross McCray, left, has been replaced by former Tribune and Fox executive Pieter Liguori.

VideoAmp, the video measurement start-up that has been competing with Nielsen and others to serve the multibillion-dollar TV ad market, parted ways with its founder and CEO Ross McCray, while quietly laying off 20% of its workforce.

Peter Liguori, former CEO of Tribune Media and former chairman of Fox Entertainment, will take on the role of chief executive officer.

McCray, who led VideoAmp in striking deals with Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery and other media companies will remain a shareholder and board member at the company.

“This was an extremely hard and emotional decision for me. I always knew after starting VideoAmp — if we were successful — this day would come. I have wished and dreaded for this day to come for 10 years,” said McCray in a statement. “But it is time for me to pass the baton and return back to my original love and roots of earlier stage company building… I look forward to working with you all in this new way.”

Meanwhile Peter Bradbury, a former Nielsen executive will take on the role of chief commercial and growth officer.

“VideoAmp is now the well-established leader in modern media measurement, currency and optimization,” reads McCray’s statement. “Our company has grown up and is now entering a new phase of scale, maturity and operations. With deep contemplation and mindfulness, I believe this milestone also marks the natural time to transition from a founder-led company to a world class company that can thrive for over 100 years without a reliance on its founder.”

VideoAmp has managed to grab market share since it was founded in 2014, contending with competitors Nielsen and iSpot, as media measurement data become increasingly valuable as a tool to help guide decision-making amid increasingly fragmented audiences.

Nielsen has maintained historical market dominance because of its neutrality in data collection. But with many TV providers choosing to move away from established metrics, there’s space for competitors to move in, especially as the industry continues to make the complex shift from linear television to streaming.