VideoAmp Hires Brian Danzis as Executive VP, National Account Sales

VideoAmp said it hired Brian Danzis as executive VP of national account sales.

Danzis, previously global head of video and live event sales at Spotify, will lead VideoAmp’s agency-focused account team. He succeeds Laura Tormey, who was promoted to chief revenue officer in May.

“We couldn’t be happier to have an industry veteran like Brian joining the team. Under his guidance and leadership, we are confident that our teams across the U.S. will continue to grow and deliver premium solutions that cater to our clients' specific business goals,” Tormey said.

“I've spent nearly my entire career in video monetization; from linear TV to large digital publishers and technology companies. Now more than ever, the market is in need of a truly independent measurement and optimization platform. That's why I'm thrilled to be joining VideoAmp at this stage in their growth,” Danzis added.

VideoAmp has been growing and adding staff.

It hired Wendell Younkins as chief account officer, a newly created post..

Younkins most recently served as senior VP, global controller of television distribution at NBCUniversal, where he worked for 20 years. He will report to Paul Ross, who joined the company as CFO in May.

VideoAmp is also ramping up investment in their product and engineering teams. Advancements will build off of VideoAmp’s proprietary commingled dataset, which combined with planning, measurement, optimization and attribution tools, provide advertisers with a deduplicated view of advertising performance across linear, streaming and digital.