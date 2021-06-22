Cameron Meierhoefer Named Chief Product Officer at VideoAmp

Adtech company VideoAmp named Cameron Meierhoefer as chief product officer, a new post at the company.

Meierhoefer, previously CEO of SignalFrame and COO of Comscore, will focus on advertising measurement and optimization products at VideoAmp. He will report to CEO and co-founder Ross McCray.

“We have a laser focus on redefining the way the advertising industry values, buys and sells media inventory. Cameron’s track record and experience in creating currency solutions perfectly lines up with what we are looking to accomplish at VideoAmp,” said McCray.

“Our significant investment in product and technology will allow our clients to unlock even more value when it comes to their media investment,” McCray said. “After decades of defaulting to a legacy monopoly, we are redefining the way media is transacted upon, enabling a more sophisticated and flexible advertising marketplace that benefits everyone.”

Meierhoefer will be basing new products on VideoAmp’s dataset, which commingles ACR and set-top-box data across 28 million households. VideoAmp’s current tools enable marketers and media owners value the advertising they buy and sell across linear, streaming and digital platforms.

“The pandemic accelerated shifts in the TV landscape and it is critical that advertisers and publishers have a holistic understanding of their audiences in this dynamic environment,” said Meierhoefer. “VideoAmp is leading the industry to meet this challenge, offering data solutions that promote new ways to measure, optimize and transact that overcome the shortcomings of legacy currency measurement in this new world.”