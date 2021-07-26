Vicki Dummer Joins Warner Bros. TV As Current Programming Head

Warner Bros Television named Vicki Dummer as executive VP and head of current programming.

Dummer, who had been head of current series programming at ABC Entertainment, is following Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey, a former ABC programming chief

Dummer will report to Dungey and will be responsible for current scripted series across all platforms including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, a new role at the studio.

“I’m thrilled to have Vicki joining us here at Warner Bros. Television to lead our exceptional current programming team,” Dungey said. “In our time together at ABC, I found Vicki to be a truly insightful and collaborative creative executive who works incredibly well with talent. She has played a pivotal role in managing some of the most successful, long-running series of the last two decades. We are excited to have the benefit of her expertise at what is an extremely exciting time at the studio, as we ramp up our series production for HBO Max while continuing to deliver signature series for external streaming and cable partners, and the broadcast networks.”

Dummer will oversee a restructured current programming team featuring senior leaders Odetta Watkins, Rachel Filippelli and Kelly Goode. Maddie Horen, who supervised broadcast network series, recently retired.

“I’m excited to be reunited with Channing, who is an inspiring and thoughtful leader, and very much looking forward to helping her fulfill her vision for WBTV. The opportunity to lead current programming at this iconic studio with such an impressive roster of producers and series is truly a dream come true,” Dummer said.

Dummer spent nearly 25 years at ABC Entertainment, where she was responsible for series including black-ish, The Goldbergs, Grey’s Anatomy, The Middle, Modern Family and Scandal.