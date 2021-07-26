Vicki Dummer Joins Warner Bros. TV As Current Programming Head
Former ABC exec follows Channel Dungey to studio
Warner Bros Television named Vicki Dummer as executive VP and head of current programming.
Dummer, who had been head of current series programming at ABC Entertainment, is following Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey, a former ABC programming chief
Dummer will report to Dungey and will be responsible for current scripted series across all platforms including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, a new role at the studio.
“I’m thrilled to have Vicki joining us here at Warner Bros. Television to lead our exceptional current programming team,” Dungey said. “In our time together at ABC, I found Vicki to be a truly insightful and collaborative creative executive who works incredibly well with talent. She has played a pivotal role in managing some of the most successful, long-running series of the last two decades. We are excited to have the benefit of her expertise at what is an extremely exciting time at the studio, as we ramp up our series production for HBO Max while continuing to deliver signature series for external streaming and cable partners, and the broadcast networks.”
Dummer will oversee a restructured current programming team featuring senior leaders Odetta Watkins, Rachel Filippelli and Kelly Goode. Maddie Horen, who supervised broadcast network series, recently retired.
“I’m excited to be reunited with Channing, who is an inspiring and thoughtful leader, and very much looking forward to helping her fulfill her vision for WBTV. The opportunity to lead current programming at this iconic studio with such an impressive roster of producers and series is truly a dream come true,” Dummer said.
Dummer spent nearly 25 years at ABC Entertainment, where she was responsible for series including black-ish, The Goldbergs, Grey’s Anatomy, The Middle, Modern Family and Scandal.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.