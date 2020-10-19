Dungey Takes Top Spot at Warner Bros. TV Group

Warner Bros., part of AT&T, said that Channing Dungey has been named chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group.

Dungey, who has been with Netflix and Disney will succeed Peter Roth, who recently announced that he was stepping down from the studio.

The move is the latest in a series of shakeups at AT&T’s TV businesses since it acquired Time Warner. The hiring was announced by Ann Sarnoff, who became chair and CEO of AT&T’s WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group last year.

“This is a homecoming of sorts for Channing, who was a production executive at Warner Bros. early in her career, and we’re excited to have her rejoin the Studio,” said Sarnoff. “Channing is one of the most talented, visionary, creative and respected executives working in television today. She has impeccable taste, a breadth of experience covering all platforms and genres, incredible relationships across the creative community and a keen sense of what’s next and how best to get it to audiences. She’s a great choice to lead the Television Group as it continues to grow its production operations for HBO Max, while also maintaining its standing as the industry’s leading independent supplier of programming to all outlets.”

Dungey most recently served as VP of original series at Netflix. Before that she was president of ABC Entertainment. She joined ABC’s drama development department in 2009.

“The Warner Bros. Television Group is the recognized industry leader in content creation and a true destination for talent based on its ability to produce across all genres and for all outlets,” said Dungey. “I’m thrilled to be joining the company at such a pivotal time in its history and look forward to working with my new colleagues at Warner Bros. and across the Studios and Networks Group to build on the incredible work of my predecessor, Peter Roth. This is such an electric time in our industry, and we have so much opportunity available to us between Warner Bros.’ core businesses and HBO Max, I cannot wait to dive in."