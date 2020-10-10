Channing Dungey Departs Netflix

Channing Dungey, VP of original series at Netflix, is departing the streaming giant. She had been president of ABC Entertainment before leaving late in 2018 to join Netflix, where she began in February 2019.

Dungey joined ABC’s Touchstone Television, as ABC Studios was named at the time, as VP of drama development in 2004. She joined the network’s drama development department in 2009. In 2016, Dungey was named president of ABC Entertainment Group.

She left ABC Entertainment to join Netflix, tasked with overseeing “a large and crucial portion” of its original content, said Netflix at the time, setting the strategic direction of the programming portfolio and overseeing deals with several high-profile producers, such as Shonda Rhimes, Jenji Kohan and Kenya Barris.

Dungey had reported to Cindy Holland, Netflix VP of original content. Last month, Holland departed Netflix. Bela Bajaria was named global head of TV at Netflix.

Warner Bros. Television is looking for a president following Susan Rovner’s departure for NBC. Dungey’s name has come up in media reports about who is being considered for the post.

Dungey was inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame in 2019.