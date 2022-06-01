Viamedia Promotes Jim Loughran To Senior VP and Head of QTT Division
Exec replaces John PIccone
Viamedia said it promoted Jim Loughran to senior VP of convergent video partnerships and head of its QTT business, which enables Viamedia’s cable operator clients to sell linear and digital advertising together.
Loughran succeeds John Piccone, who left the company and is now regional president-America for Adform. He reports to Viamedia CEO David Solumon.
Also: Loughran will be a speaker at the Advanced Advertising Summit on June 7 in Los Angeles.
“Since joining Viamedia, Jim has been a trusted leader and has proved to execute and drive digital sales. No one is better suited to continue leading Viamedia’s cross-media advertising solutions as senior VP of Convergent Video Partnerships, than Jim,” said Solomon. “There is no doubt he will create even more value and bring more innovation to our advertising business customers.”
Loughran joined Viamedia in 2020 as senior VP of digital. Before that he was senior VP, national addressable, OTT and digital sales for Ampersand.■
