Viamedia’s QTT Taps Digital Ad Dollars for Local Cable

Viamedia said it is launching QTT, a new technology designed to enable local cable TV to attract ad dollars now being spent in the programmatic digital marketplace.

“The local advertising industry is a $151 billion industry, with spot cable TV capturing approximately $6 billion, and local digital advertising representing $77 billion,” said Mark Lieberman, CEO of Viamedia. “QTT is a win-win, as digital ad players can now seamlessly access linear cable TV for the first time while cable TV operators significantly grow their TV ad revenues.”

QTT’s technology converts the SCTE 35 cue tones used to insert ads on cable TV into the VAST ad requests used by digital advertisers.

Viamedia is running market trials this summer with multichannel video programming distributors including WOW and digital supply-side platform Rubicon Project.

Viamedia said QTT can work with current workflow of both digital and TV buyers and sellers while not requiring an upgrade to cable set top boxes. Using agency trading desks, advertisers are able to programmatically plan online and TV campaigns against the defined audience segments.

Media buyers using a DSP can make bids for ad in real time an SSP for the desired cable TV placements that best meet their campaign goals, QTT enables media buyers to insert linear TV ads using real-time decisioning without the need for predefined schedules, Viamedia said.

Viamedia has exclusive cable TV ad inventory from more than 60 cable TV distributors in 72 markets and works with 6,000 local, regional and national advertisers.