Viamedia Names Loughran to Grow Digital Ad Sales

Viamedia said it named Jim Loughran senior VP of digital, effective immediately.

Loughran, who most recently worked with NCC Media, is expected to oversee and grow Viamedia’s digital sales and operations. He will be based in New York and report to Viamedia chief revenue officer David Solomon.

"Jim has demonstrated the ability to execute and drive digital sales,” said Viamedia president and CEO, Mark Lieberman. “As a leading local cross media advertising company, Viamedia is always seeking to bring the best leaders to create value for our advertisers. Jim is the right person to help make that happen, especially as our advertising business customers are looking for guidance as the economy reopens in a post-pandemic world."

Before joining NCC, Loughran was VP of sales for CBS Interactive.