ViacomCBS Has Streaming Issues With Streaming Presentation

ViacomCBS has technical issues that delayed the streaming of its streaming event on Thursday.

The company was expected to discuss its fourth quarter earnings, as well as its plans for Paramount Plus, Pluto TV and its overall streaming strategy.

"We are starting momentarily, please stand by," the company said in an email to its help line.

The company later said that due to last-minute registrations, the virtual doors for the ViacomCBS Streaming Investor Event will open at 4:30 p.m. ET and the event will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET.

The streaming event began at about 4:48 p.m. ET.