Vevo Tunes Up CTV Capabilities By Working With Amagi

Music-video network Vevo said it is adding to its connected-TV programming and capabilities by working with Amagi, which features cloud-based technology.

“As Vevo expands and monetizes on CTV worldwide, we are extending our capabilities correspondingly in order to work with more distributor and advertising partners, especially those in the rapidly growing FAST [free ad-supported streaming TV] space,” Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, senior VP, global revenue and distribution operations, Vevo, said. “Amagi’s cloud-based infrastructure enhances our ubiquity and bolsters our flexibility as we navigate growth, and helps us meet global CTV content delivery and ad tech requirements to ensure we maximize our revenue potential.”

Vevo has been building up its free ad-supported streaming TV business, creating more than 80 channels that are distributed by more than 30 outlets.

Vevo said it expects Amagi to ensure the quality of its channels and handle add serving while providing analytics.

“We are proud to manage the delivery of programming and ads flowing through Vevo’s rapidly growing global CTV footprint,” Amagi co-founder Srinivasan KA said. “As their technology partner, Amagi offers Vevo the ability to quickly and cost-effectively create, distribute and monetize content with best-of-breed cloud-based solutions. We look forward to continuing to amplify Vevo’s reach across platforms and geographies as the company scales to new heights of global growth.” ■