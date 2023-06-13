Vevo Names Julie Triolo as Senior VP, Research & Marketing

Music video service Vevo said it named Julie Triolo as senior VP of research & marketing, a new post at the company.

Triolo had been VP of product marketing at Warner Bros. Discovery, where she helped launch products for CNN, HBO Max, Bleacher Report and its kids, family and young adult business.

At Vevo, she will report to Kevin McGurn, president of sales and distribution, and be responsible for creating and implementing a strategic vision for the brand.

“This is a major moment for Vevo to land such an impressive media industry leader who brings a track record of launching products at the edge of innovation,” McGurn said. “The future of TV is data-driven, agile, dynamic and global, and her role will be pivotal for arming our sales team with even more insights. Julie is a proven leader and she’ll be key to us confidently bringing new ad products to market and future-proofing Vevo’s global CTV business.”

Before Warner Bros. Discovery Triolo held posts at Candy Crush maker King (part of Activision Blizzard), and Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Tech.

“Joining Vevo was a giant yes for me, because there’s no other media network like it in the CTV space,” Triolo said. “There’s such a rich and passionate fandom around Vevo’s programming that creates real, authentic relationships between artists, fans and brands. I’m eager to enhance those relationships across the portfolio of Vevo’s products.”