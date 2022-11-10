Verizon Using Innovid's New Tools To Optimize Ad Creative on CTV

Innovid said it is rolling out new advanced features on its ad tech platform that optimize creative executions in campaigns using connected TV and provide granular insights about how ads are performing.

Verizon is among the first clients to utilize the new technology.

“Innovid’s auto optimization enables algorithmic decisioning to constantly iterate for the KPIs you care most about,” said Steve Murray, director performance marketing, MarTech, & Analytics at Verizon. “Simply activated but highly customizable, Innovid is providing the technology needed to make everyday enhancements a reality.”

The new Innovid tools work by intelligently adjusting the rotation of ad creative in real time, while providing feedback on the effectiveness of elements within the creative executions.

The technology lets advertisers implement testing and make in flight changes in the creative elements in order to find the combinations that drive peak performance and inform future planning.

“At this moment efficiency is a top priority. Marketers know their campaigns sit on a sea of data, but need automated solutions that allow them to access and activate it at scale,” said Dan Mouradian, VP global client solutions at Innovid. “As an industry, we've done a good job streamlining the setup and personalization process, but the ability to implement complex learnings in real-time has lagged behind. With these further advancements, we’re primed to deliver a new generation of always-on intelligence to marketers.” ■