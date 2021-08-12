Verizon Adds AMC Plus to Free Streaming Offers

Verizon Communications said that customers who buy a new phone or sign up for its Fios Home Internet can get up to 12 months of AMC Plus free.

The deal, which will help AMC add distribution and sampling for its direct-to-consumer service, was originally announced by AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan on AMC’s second quarter earnings call Friday.

Verizon has been using partnerships with media companies as a way to make its phone service stand out. In the past it has given subscribers deals on Disney Plus and Discovery Plus. Verizon competes with AT&T, which sunk billions into buying Time Warner, in part, to boost its phone business. AT&T is now in the process of spinning WarnerMedia off and selling it to Discovery.

“Enhancing the way that fans enjoy their beloved content is at the center of what we do at Verizon,” said Erin McPherson, head of content partnerships at Verizon. “Adding up to 12 months of AMC Plus on us to our robust set of content offerings is just one more way we’re able to give our customers unique experiences, like getting to see the new season of the iconic AMC show, The Walking Dead, and the wealth of other acclaimed content that AMC Plus offers, all on us.”

AMC said that AMC Plus has been the fastest growing of its targeted streaming services. AMC Plus provides early and commercial free access to some of the original content that appears on AMC’s cable networks.

AMC Plus also offers on-demand access to series including Mad Men, Rectify, Orphan Black, Portlandia, Hell on Wheels, NOS4A2 and series from The Walking Dead universe. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, The North Water, The Beast Must Die, The Salisbury Poisonings, Cold Courage, Spy City, Too Close, and the forthcoming drama Kin.

"Verizon has been a great and valued partner over the years, and we are pleased to now extend that partnership to our new premium streaming bundle, AMC Plus," said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks. "Over the last year, we have seen tremendous interest in AMC Plus from consumers and our distribution partners, and the launch of this new partnership with Verizon couldn't be better timed, with the premiere of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead later this month and a truly spectacular lineup of original programming coming later this year and in 2022."